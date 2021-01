Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, then President-elect Joe Biden leaves a doctor’s appointment at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump’s doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, who oversaw his care when he was vice president.

Dr. O’Connor replaces Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under former President Donald Trump, the White House confirmed. Conley oversaw Trump’s treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

O’Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden’s doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden’s request. He remained Biden’s physician while assuming a role on the faculty of George Washington University.

The White House said O’Connor was being commissioned by the president but was not rejoining the military. He is the first non-active duty doctor to serve as physician to the president in almost three decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report: All reporting by AP’s Zeke Miller.