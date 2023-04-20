Some Biden voters now back RFK Jr. instead, polling shows

FILE – Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(NewsNation) — About 14% of voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020 say they support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to results from a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll.

The anti-vaccine activist and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy announced his candidacy Wednesday. He’s already garnered the support of 33% of Biden voters, who now say they disapprove of the job he has done. Kennedy is also backed by 35% of voters who say the current president’s policies are “too liberal,” the polling found.

About 67% of Biden’s 2020 supporters said they would again back him for the Democratic nomination over his current challengers.

A separate survey by the Morning Consult found that one in 10 potential Democratic primary voters back Kennedy.

Biden has not officially announced plans to seek re-election

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey was conducted Saturday through Tuesday, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, the newspaper reported.