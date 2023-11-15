Biden admin introduces sample agreements for domestic workers

A nanny caresses a newborn baby in a basement converted into a nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of Labor released sample employment agreements designed for domestic workers like house cleaners, home-care workers and nannies.

These agreements are informal and not legally binding but are practical tools to help employers and domestic workers initiate discussions about the terms of employment.

“In the past, too many care workers haven’t had an agreement as they started their job to set their responsibilities or their rate-of-pay or the quality of their working conditions,” Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su said at the CareFest Convention Nov. 2.

The aim is to establish a clear understanding of potential working conditions.

This initiative aligns with President Joe Biden’s April executive order to boost compensation for care workers, support family caregivers and expand affordable care options through 50 directives to federal agencies.

In response to the order, the Labor Department was directed to create compliance assistance and best practices for domestic care workers and their employers. The goal is to foster fair workplaces and ensure both parties know their rights and responsibilities.

“In recognizing domestic workers’ critical role in our lives and the broader economy, we are taking a significant step toward creating a more equitable society,” the National Domestic Workers Alliance said in a statement.

While using these sample agreements is not mandatory by law, they offer a framework for employers and employees to voluntarily address various work-related topics.

The Department of Labor provided three separate sample agreements on its website, tailored for house cleaners, home-care workers and nannies.