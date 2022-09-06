Biden, Trump blast each other as war of words continues

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The war of words continues between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The current president rolled out a new nickname for the voters that he refers to as MAGA Republicans during a speech in Wisconsin on Labor Day.

In the meantime, Trump held his first rally since his Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI in August. During that rally, Trump blamed Biden and the Democratic Party for problems in the U.S.

Niall Stanage, a journalist with The Hill, told NewsNation that the U.S. has likely entered a “different era” of political rhetoric.

“I mean, former President Trump, on Saturday night, described President Biden as an ‘enemy of the state.’ I mean, even 10 years ago, if Mitt Romney had described President Obama as an enemy of the state, that would have created uproar.”