Biden, Trump, DeSantis lay groundwork for 2024 election

(NewsNation) — Expected front-runners in the 2024 presidential election started a flurry of political activity in recent days with more scheduled for the coming week.

Former President Donald Trump spoke to conservative activists in the D.C. area at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this past weekend.

Trump won the CPAC straw poll for the fifth year in a row, with an overwhelming 62% of attendees saying Trump should be the Republican nominee in the 2024 election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is yet to announce his White House bid, but is laying the groundwork for a presidential run. He spent Sunday speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and plans on visiting Iowa later in the week.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls in February, Trump remains the top choice among Republicans despite earlier indications that DeSantis was pulling ahead.

President Joe Biden has not yet announced his reelection candidacy, but has touted his commitment to “finishing the job,” in a recent speech.

Biden spoke at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference on Monday, highlighting his administration’s initiatives and actions to support fire fighters.

The White House Press Secretary says Biden’s “finish the job” message signals priorities like building a bottom up middle out economy, lowering healthcare and energy costs and even bipartisan legislation.

Biden will release his proposed budget on Thursday, an important marker for the negotiations around the debt limit. The budget will also outline Biden’s economic and political priorities going forward, allowing Americans to see what his 2024 campaign is likely to hold.

Biden is slated to showcase his election-year budget in the swing state of Pennsylvania where he is expected to do some form of political messaging.



