Biden, Trump united in chilly relations with DeSantis: Niall Stanage

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have one thing in common: Neither is a great fan of political rival Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is expected to face Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries for a shot at Biden in the general election.

Niall Stanage, associate editor for NewsNation affiliate The Hill, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the three political combatants and what lies ahead in their respective quests for the White House.

See the full interview with Stanage in the player above.