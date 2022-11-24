Biden will announce his future political plans in the new year

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden, the first lady and their 2-year-old grandson Beau thanked firefighters for their hard work on Thursday, as they delivered pies in Nantucket, Massachusetts, their Thanksgiving family tradition since 1975.

But the big question surrounding this holiday break is whether the president is going to be running for reelection in 2024.

The reason there is speculation surrounding Biden’s 2024 bid is because shortly after the midterms, he told reporters he was going to take a step back, talk with his family and discuss the decision with his family

“My judgment of running when I announce — if I announce — now my intention is that I’ll run again. But I’m a great respecter of fate and this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have decisions about it. And I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does,” Biden said in the press conference.

Questions are swirling about his age and future, as President Biden just celebrated his 80th birthday.

His last presidential opponent, former President Donald Trump, who has announced his intention to run in 2024, would be 78 years old by the beginning of his first term should he win back the presidency in 2024.

While still early, some head-to-head polling by FiveThirtyEight shows that Biden performs better against Trump than he does against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden edges out Trump in most polls, but in many polls he’s trailing DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s biggest Republican rival for the nomination.

No matter what Biden ultimately decides or whether that decision is made with his family this weekend, he said he’s not going announce his plans until early 2023.