Biden and Xi set to meet during APEC summit

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, or APEC, will bring President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the San Francisco Bay Area this week, and they’re set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year.

Wednesday’s meeting isn’t the focal point of APEC, but the world will be watching. Despite a plethora of challenging issues on the agenda, prospects for a significant breakthrough are limited.

Both parties, however, aim to enhance stability in their relationship.

Biden is resolute in re-establishing military-to-military ties, deeming it crucial for U.S. national security.

Such communications dwindled after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year, and Taiwan remains a prominent focal point in the upcoming discussion between Biden and Jinping.

The U.S. recently warned China against interfering in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Biden is also expected to urge China to warn Iran against any actions that could escalate the Israel-Hamas war conflict.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been tense, with incidents like a Chinese fighter jet’s close encounter with a U.S. B-52 bomber and the Chinese spy balloon impacting military communications.

The exact location of the meeting is undisclosed, but this marks Jinping’s first trip to the U.S. in six years.