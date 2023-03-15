Biden’s gun control order comes ahead of 2024 run: Stirewalt

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost background checks for gun purchases.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said he thinks Biden’s move to step up gun control is part of a rollout of initiatives he is undertaking as he prepares to announce his official campaign for reelection.

“The rest of it is a way to say to the millions of Americans, mostly Democrats, who are frustrated with the lack of movement on gun control, that he cares and wants to do something. And this, of course, is part of a rollout of initiatives that Biden has undertaken as he gets ready to launch his campaign officially,” Stirewalt said.

