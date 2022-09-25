Biden’s pandemic comment sparks latest war of words with Trump

President Biden gives a keynote speech at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, September 15, 2022. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

(NewsNation) — COVID-19 still kills around 400 people each day in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So when President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was over, it turned heads and upset people. Many say it’s too early to give people the impression they can let their guard down.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over,” the president said last week.

Biden’s comments were quickly shot down by former President Donald Trump. He called Biden’s remarks “terrible,” saying, “You have 300 to 500 people a day dying, so I would say it’s not over.”

It’s just the latest in the war of words between Biden and Trump. The former president called Biden an “enemy of the state” after Biden called Trump’s supporters a “threat” — comments he later walked back.

While the pandemic phase of COVID-19 may have reached a conclusion, the effects of the disease still loom large across the country. Americans are still dying every day, as variants continue to evolve.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, says although the severity of the disease has lessened, we are far from being clear of the disease that’s killed more than a million Americans.

“We don’t want anyone to get the impression that we don’t have a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get the level of infection considerably lower than it is,” Fauci said.

The CDC said deaths in the U.S. are down 75%, and new cases are down 90% since the omicron wave hit in January.

Fauci also warned that a new wave may hit this fall, as new variants move and mutate throughout the world. Fauci also recently said he suspects the Chinese government is holding back information on the origins of COVID.

Fauci also believes federal officials “botched” their initial COVID-19 response, saying they should have had a better testing plan available. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization still maintains we are in a global pandemic.

“Even though it may be over in our minds and although we’re in lull right now, it certainly isn’t over in the way we think something is over,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of the University of California, San Francisco.

Many cities across the country are having a difficult time convincing people to get their booster shot. In New York City, only about 40% of adults have been boosted compared to nearly 80% of people fully vaccinated.