Biden’s student loan forgiveness may face legal challenges

(NewsNation) — U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to relieve up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for some borrowers, sparking celebration from Democrats and in-debt workers, and vitriol from Republicans and critics.

The move by the Biden administration could face legal hurdles if it is challenged in court. Specifically, opponents would likely challenge whether or not Biden has the power to forgive federal student loan debt, said attorney and legal analyst Laura McNeal.

“It’s going to be a tough uphill battle because what those in opposition are going to say is ‘wait a minute, this is a complete overreach of President Biden’s authority’ it violates what we call the major question doctrine,” McNeal said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

McNeal said it will likely fall on the Biden administration to show where Congress has given a president the power to make this kind of decision, if the move is challenged in court.

McNeal’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.