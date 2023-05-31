Biggs ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if debt ceiling bill passes

(NewsNation) — The House is set to vote Wednesday night on President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit deal.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is against the bill but “wouldn’t be surprised” if people vote in favor of it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a 300-vote in favor of the bill with most people from both sides,” Biggs said during an appearance ahead of the vote on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Biggs said he “suspected” McCarthy would be making deals with lawmakers on the other side of the aisle.

“This was one of my concerns with the speaker is that he has a tendency to cross over and leave conservatives behind. So, this is almost exactly what I expected to have happen,” Biggs said.

Biggs told NewsNation he has “heard rumblings” some lawmakers are getting the wheels in motion to potentially challenge McCarthy for his speakership.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., wants to make sure her vote does not result in a default. She plans on voting against the debt limit deal as long as there are enough votes in order for it to pass.

“There are a number of things that I don’t like about it (the bill). But mainly, I want to send the message that never again, should Republicans be able to say we’re going to hold everybody until we get our way,” Schakowsky said.

Though she does not agree with portions of the debt ceiling deal, Schakowsky said the bill was a result of “brilliant negotiating” by Biden.

“I think what we see in the agreement that Joe Biden was able to negotiate is that so many things have been protected: Medicare, Medicaid, which they wanted to cut, Social Security, veterans benefits were on the line. (Those) absolutely have been protected,” Schakowsky said.

If the House votes to pass the debt limit deal Wednesday evening, it would come days before the country is not able to pay its bills. If the bill clears the House, it will then move on to the Senate.