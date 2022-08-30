In this image from video, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson speaks to the Associated Press via Zoom video from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden deserves re-election, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said on the “Chris Cuomo Project” podcast released Tuesday.

Richardson told Cuomo, an incoming NewsNation anchor, that Biden should have another term because of his experience in foreign policy, especially in regard to trade issues in China and military issues with Russia.

“I think that’s where you need the expertise of the president, but also his accomplishments,” Richardson said. “I just think that everything is coalescing at the right time, and I think he deserves this reelection.”

When it comes to criticism of the 79-year-old president’s age, Richardson said, “There’s nothing wrong with experience.”

“I just think there’s a little lopsided victimization of those of us that have had a little experience,” Richardson added, saying he “doesn’t understand the whining” about Biden’s leadership.

“He doesn’t move as fast as he used to, but I think his mental acuity is there, he’s doing well and deserves this second shot. If he wants it, I support him,” Richardson said.

One aspect that Richardson, a former ambassador to the United Nations, said the Biden administration has done right is their talks with Russia over a possible prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine Paul Whelan.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court for drug possession and smuggling after being detained in a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil. The Biden administration in May said the athlete is being wrongfully detained.

“I think what the president has done, which is correct to say, ‘I don’t just want Brittney Griner. I want Paul Whelan,'” Richardson said.

Although a prisoner swap is “unseemly” to some, it’s worth it to bring Americans home, Richardson said, acknowledging that there are many who disagree with them.

“We’ve got to bring out hostages back,” Richardson added.