Bipartisan bill aims to boost early childhood education training

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A bipartisan piece of legislation has been introduced in the Senate that aims to increase and improve early childhood education in the U.S.

The Creating Early Childhood Leaders Act was introduced by Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, “(to) provide school leaders with the tools and training to support early childhood educators,” according to a press release.

The legislation, according to the senators, would require school leadership programs that receive federal grants to include training on early childhood development for children from birth through the age of eight.

“As states expand access to early childhood education programs, we must ensure that our school districts are prepared to support children in these fundamental years,” said Sen. Casey. “The science is clear: When children learn more earlier in life, they earn more later. The Creating Early Childhood Leaders Act helps to support the emotional, social, and academic development of young children in Pennsylvania and across the Nation,” according to the press release.

Romney highlighted findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which found critical brain development occurs in the first years of a child’s life.

“These are critical years for a child’s brain development and it is absolutely essential that leaders in our school districts are adequately prepared to support early childhood development teachers and programs,” Romney said in part.