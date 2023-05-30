GOP congressman: ‘No Republican’ should back debt limit deal

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trying to sell the debt limit deal to his conference, but Rep. Bob Good isn’t buying.

The Virginia Republican says the agreement struck with the White House keeps spending flat, as opposed to the cuts Good’s Freedom Caucus sought. He’s among the Republicans who are opposing the legislation, which faces its first test Tuesday in a House Rules Committee vote.

“No Republican should support it,” Good said Tuesday on “The Hill on NewsNation.” “It is a bad deal for the country, it’s a bad deal for us fiscally.”

The bill — which spans 99 pages — raises the debt limit for two years and tightens work requirements for some on federal public assistance programs while expanding exemptions for others. The deal also rescinds COVID-19 funding that went unused, among other provisions.

The deal brokered between McCarthy and President Joe Biden comes after the GOP-led House passed a debt limit bill last month, which outlined more aggressive spending cuts than the Biden-McCarthy deal.

“We were in a strong position just a week ago. … Somehow, for some reason, we forfeited all of that last week, over the weekend,” Good said. “We surrendered, and we’ve essentially adopted the Democrat position as the basis of the bill.”

Congress is facing a deadline of June 5 to pass legislation, the date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will run out of money to pay its bills.

Good claimed “there’s no default,” calling it a “silly, scary narrative.”

“It only takes $70 billion a month to pay the interest on the nation’s debt … and we’ve got about $400 billion a month coming into the Treasury,” he said. “There’s not going to be some kind of catastrophic default if we don’t pass this bill.”

The Republican speaker said he would be talking with lawmakers Tuesday evening as they return to Washington from the long Memorial Day weekend ahead of crucial votes.

“This is just the first step,” McCarthy said of his agreement with Biden.

On Tuesday, the Rules Committee debate was filled with objections from both the left and right. Yet, in a notable development, conservative Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he would vote in favor of advancing the bill to the House floor, almost ensuring it would clear the first hurdle.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said it was up to McCarthy to turn out votes from some two-thirds of the Republican majority, a high bar the speaker may not be able to reach. Still, Jeffries said the Democrats would do their part to avoid failure.

“It is my expectation that House Republicans would keep their promise and deliver at least 150 votes as it relates to an agreement that they themselves negotiated,” Jeffries said. “Democrats will make sure that the country does not default.”

The deal has caused strife in the Republican Party, with at least one member publicly supporting McCarthy’s removal as speaker. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina was the sole Republican at a Freedom Caucus news conference Tuesday to raise his hand signifying he would support a motion to oust McCarthy.

Good sidestepped the question as to whether McCarthy should keep his job.

“The reason why there was a speaker battle … was based on the failures of the past with Republican leadership when we had house majorities, and we passed major spending legislation with the majority of Democrat votes,” Good said. “I fear that’s what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

The Hill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.