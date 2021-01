WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden has many challenges as he works to govern and pass his agenda in a narrowly divided Washington. One of the challenges involves the impeachment trial of his predecessor.

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) joined NewsNation to discuss both sides of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and Biden’s first 100 days.

Watch the full interviews in the players below.

Full Interview with Rep. Cartwright

Full Interview with Rep. Malliotakis