Florida school board urges ouster of Moms for Liberty co-founder

(NewsNation) — A school board in Sarasota, Florida, has recommended the removal of one of its own members who co-founded the Moms for Liberty group and is embroiled in a sex scandal involving her husband.

The Sarasota County School Board, in a 4-1 vote Tuesday, called on Bridget Ziegler to resign. Ziegler’s husband, who chairs the state’s Republican Party, has been accused of rape by a woman who says the Zieglers sought to have sex with her.

“Mrs. Ziegler, it’s time for you to go. It’s time for your chaos and all of your drama, all of that needs to go,” board member Tom Edwards said at the Tuesday meeting.

Ziegler was the only member to vote against the nonbinding resolution and indicated she has no plans to step down.

Documents detail allegations of rape against Bridget Ziegler’s husband, Christian Ziegler. According to investigators with the Sarasota Police Department, she admitted they once had consensual sex with the woman.

Her husband has resisted calls to step down as chairman of the state Republican Party, claiming he had a consensual sexual relationship with a woman who agreed to have sex with him and his wife. According to the Associated Press, the woman told police he raped her when she refused to have sex without Bridget Ziegler present.

Neither Bridget nor Christian Ziegler have been arrested or charged with any crimes.

Since the allegations surfaced, Bridget Ziegler has resigned from her position at the Leadership Institute, an organization that provides training for conservative activists.

She previously stepped down from Moms for Liberty as the organization gained popularity, hoping to use that newfound notoriety as a springboard for her political ambitions. She has not resigned from another board overseeing Walt Disney World’s land development.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA and the Associated Press contributed to this report.