This wealthy Atlanta neighborhood could divorce from the city

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The affluent and predominately white neighborhood of Buckhead in Atlanta is moving closer to breaking away from one of the most populous cities in the Southeast.

Some residents are trying to form Buckhead City, citing concerns about crime. Some also say they’re not getting their fair share of Atlanta’s municipal services.

Those aspirations are now moving closer to being realized after the Republican majority of a Georgia Senate committee approved two bills on Monday and advanced them to the full Senate for further debate.

Villas in the luxury area of Buckhead, Atlanta on a sunny morning in July.

A view of the skyline of Buckhead, the uptown section of Atlanta, Georgia.

Apartment building exteriors with park and water feature out front in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia

High rise building in Buckhead, Atlanta.

Luxury home in Buckhead.

Tanyard Creek Park is a 14.5-acre (5.9 ha) park in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

The movement gained traction after a spike in crime dating back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 170 homicides in 2022 compared to 159 in 2021 and 95 in 2019, according to departmental data.

Opponents say a new city wouldn’t be able to stop criminals from coming to the area. They also say the plan doesn’t deal with major issues and could make crime worse by weakening the remaining parts of Atlanta.

“What is happening today is my constituents are being forced to eat a half-baked pie,” Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat, told The Associated Press last week.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been vocal against the movement. In a statement to NewsNation, a City of Atlanta spokesperson said the city’s team will “continue to work with the Senate to put an end to this legislation before it has disastrous consequences.

Despite the steps forward, prospects remain uncertain for the measures, which are bitterly opposed by Atlanta’s business community and the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic lawmakers. If they succeed, residents would vote on forming a new city in a referendum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.