‘Worth it’: Rep. Burchett on ousting McCarthy, electing Johnson

(NewsNation) — After the U.S. House of Representatives elected a new speaker, ending nearly a month of uncertainty, Rep. Tim Burchett, R.-Tenn., believes it was all worth it.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was the fourth nominee put forward to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Burchett said in an interview on “NewsNation Now” that the three previous contenders were, in his view, undermined by lobbyists who were uncomfortable with them.

“He believes in this country. He believes that we need to pass a budget and 12 appropriations bills like the law requires and stop with all this nonsense of these continued resolutions,” Burchett said of Johnson.

According to Burchett, a motion to identify the 34 anonymous votes against Johnson in a party ballot revealed that McCarthy was still in the running, causing other candidates to rally behind Johnson.

When the voting was conducted openly, it resulted in a unanimous decision in favor of Johnson.

Burchett was one of eight Republicans who voted for McCarthy’s removal but stood by the decision, emphasizing the dire financial situation of the country and the need for change in leadership. He viewed it as a necessary and justifiable move.

“I hear people say, ‘You broke the institution.’ This institution is $33 trillion in debt. We pay a trillion dollars a year in interest,” Burchett said.

The interview also delved into the important issues awaiting action, including government funding, support for Israel and aid to Ukraine.

Burchett expressed support for funding Israel but raised concerns about the substantial allocation for Ukraine, suggesting it could be better managed.