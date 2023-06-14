Calif. bill to consider gender affirmation in custody cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NewsNation) — California lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would consider whether parents affirmed their child’s gender during any custody disputes.

Critics of the bill said they aren’t anti-trans but are drawing a line when it comes to their children.

If the bill does become law, it will be the first of its kind in the country.

Assembly Bill 957, proposed by Democratic Assemblymember Lori Wilson and state Sen. Scott Wiener, proposes that courts deciding custody cases must consider whether each parent was gender-affirming the child in question.

“This particular bill adds the very important factor that affirming a child’s gender identity is in their best interest,” Wilson said.

The amendment would add to the state’s Family Code, the state’s standard of what constitutes parental responsibility. The bill would require the court to consider parents’ affirmation of their child’s gender identity, judging them fit or not for providing for “the health, safety and welfare of a child.”

Harry Nelson, a health care attorney, broke down the legal ramifications of the bill.

“The law isn’t relevant unless there is a child custody dispute. But in that instance, in California, the court is almost being pressured by this law to take into account and to side with the parent who says, ‘Yes, my boy, my son believes he’s a girl, and my daughter believes she’s my son,'” Nelson said.

The bill was passed in the state assembly on May 3 and amended on June 6 by Wiener.

And Assembly Bill 957 hits home for Wilson, who said her motivation is her transgender son.

“They believe they are not the same gender as they are biologically. Then it should be affirmed, and through care, it should be determined. And that’s what we did with our own child,” Wilson said.

Critics of the bill, like Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli, said the factor of a child’s gender identity should be handled by parents and what they believe is the best interest for their child — not the courts.

“If there is a dispute between the parents, I don’t think it’s appropriate to pick one parent over the other. We have to let the judges do that work,” Essayli said. “From what I’m hearing from my constituents, this is an 80-20 issue. Most parents, it doesn’t matter which side of the political aisle they are on, they are opposed to this movement.”

Assembly Bill 957 heads to the California State Senate for a vote and sources say that vote could happen as soon as next week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to comment on this bill.