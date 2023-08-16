California lawmaker wants probe of Florida’s migrant relocations

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 13: Honduran migrants walk along the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and past an emptied-out migrant camp after crossing over from Mexico on May 13, 2023 to El Paso, Texas. After a big surge the week before, the number of new arrivals has dropped since the end of the U.S. Title 42 immigration policy. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A California state lawmaker is calling on the federal government to investigate Florida’s migrant relocation program, which came under scrutiny after migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

Assemblyman Evan Low on Tuesday filed a resolution calling for an investigation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ role in transporting three dozen migrants to Sacramento in June.

The resolution, ACR 113, claims the migrants were “lied to and deceived” when they were promised jobs in California. It calls on the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis and the state’s Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.

“All morally conscious Americans should be concerned that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his agents – using Florida tax dollars – illegally trafficked vulnerable migrants across state lines,” Low said in a statement. “Innocent people should not be used as pawns by immoral, power-hungry politicians like DeSantis.”

More than 30 migrants arrived in Sacramento in June on two flights, and Florida officials confirmed they were the ones responsible.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” in response.

“This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard,” he said.

Last year, Florida flew a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, sparking outrage from immigration advocates and Democrats, some of whom said it amounted to kidnapping. The state of Florida maintains everyone has gotten on the flights voluntarily.

Facing a series of lawsuits over the relocation program, the legislature earlier this year passed a new law that repealed the section of the budget that paid for the flights and created a new program, CBS News Miami reported. The new program will be administered by the Division of Emergency Management and has a budget of $10 million.