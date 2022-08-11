WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant authorizing the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the request at a news conference Thursday, citing “substantial public interest in this matter.”

As documents traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation, the move is seen as a departure from the DOJ’s typical practice.

“This matter plainly ‘concerns public officials or public concerns,’” a Justice Department court filing said. “The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing.”

The court filing also cited Trump’s own public comments as well as commentary from his legal team about the search as a reason for why it should be made public.

It is likely that Trump’s lawyers will file an appeal against the unsealing and it’s not immediately clear when — or if — the request might be granted or when the documents could be released.

Garland said he personally signed off on the decision to apply for and execute the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified documents that sources say the former president may have taken with him when he left the White House in 2021.

A judge signed off on the FBI’s search warrant last week, but agents did not execute the warrant until Monday when Trump was in New York City. At least 12 boxes were reportedly recovered in the search.

Trump has claimed he and his legal team had been in contact and cooperating with the Justice Department and the FBI since June, explaining there should have been no reason for a targeted “raid.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”

As Republicans rallied behind Trump, Democrats pushed back against GOP claims of political interference, without evidence.

The attorney general condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said, calling them “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.