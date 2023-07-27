Capitol police to open more offices amid rising threats

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department plans to open new field offices across the country due to an increase in threats against members of Congress, The Texas Tribune reported.

Florida and California were the first to open field offices after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The offices are intended to help the Capitol Police Department respond to threats more efficiently, according to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Manger announced plans to open new offices in Texas, Milwaukee and Boston during a joint oversight hearing of the Capitol Police Board.

There’s been a 300% increase in threats to members of Congress over the past seven years, according to Manger.

“Due to the increased threat environment, our protective responsibilities have increased, requiring additional protection details, increased coverage of CODELs (official congressional visits) and field hearings, as well as other enhancements to our current protective details,” Manger said.

The precise locations of the field offices have not been disclosed.