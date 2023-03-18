Case against Trump is weakened by Cohen as witness: Attorney

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is expecting to face charges in a hush-money probe this week according to his own social media post on Saturday. A legal expert broke down what would follow if charges were to be filed and the case taken to court.

“I would say this is a weak case,” said NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber. “I’m saying that from a legal prism, not a political one.”

“One, it’s an older case,” Waters said. “Obviously, with older cases, there’s gonna be problems with the witnesses and evidence. No. 2, Michael Cohen, who is such a central figure in this case, is a problematic witness. This is somebody who pled guilty to ultimately lying to Congress. So, his credibility comes into question. And the most important reason is the charges.”

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and he issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates payments to women who have alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Even as Trump’s lawyer and spokesperson said there had been no communication from prosecutors, Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be taken into custody on Tuesday.

A Trump lawyer, Susan Necheles, said Trump’s post was “based on the media reports,” and a spokesperson said there had been “no notification” from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, though the origin of Trump’s Tuesday reference was unclear. The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.