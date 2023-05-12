CBO: Debt ceiling will be reached by mid-June

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NewsNation) — The Congressional Budget Office on Friday stated it expects the government to reach its debt ceiling in the first two weeks of June — a small extension of previous projections.

“CBO projects that if the debt limit remains unchanged, there is a significant risk that at some point in the first two weeks of June, the government will no longer be able to pay all of its obligations,” it stated in its new updated budget outlook.

In this latest report, the CBO increases the projected deficit from projections made in March, partly due to lower than expected tax revenues collected in April. The cause of the shortfall is not yet clear, but one possibility raised in the report is capital gains realization falling short of predictions.

It’s also possible that some of that shortfall will be made up in coming months, as people who delayed filing taxes due to natural disasters do so.

The new budget report shows a projected deficit of $1.5 trillion for 2023, though the office notes there is considerable uncertainty, in part because of a pending Supreme Court decision on President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program.

If the court decides in favor of the forgiveness plan, the CBO notes the projected deficit could rise by a significant amount.

Earlier in May, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the federal government would reach its debt limit by June 1.

Biden and Republican leadership in the House are at a stalemate over how to raise the debt ceiling. Some estimate that if the U.S. defaults this summer, the country wouldn’t be able to pay more than 60% of its bills.

Things like Social Security, tax refunds, federal assistance programs and salaries for federal workers would be in jeopardy.

Biden and congressional leaders postponed negotiations scheduled for today on the debt ceiling. Instead, staff-level talks will continue through Friday.

There are signs these negotiations will continue to the last minute. Senators said this week they may cancel a scheduled Memorial Day break from May 19 through May 29.

The White House viewed the delay as a positive development, the White House source said, adding that staff meetings were going well and it was not yet time for the principal leaders to come back together.

In January, the government ran up against its legal borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid missing payments on its bills.

Over the next decade, the CBO projects the deficit nearly doubling, reaching $2.7 trillion by 2033.