Charleston’s GOP win shows Dems losing some Black voters: Analyst

(NewsNation) — Charleston, South Carolina, made history with the election of its first Republican mayor since Reconstruction, indicating a political shift. Scott Bolden thinks the election result occurred because Democrats neglected Black voters.

Bolden, a former chair of the Democratic Party in Washington, D.C., expressed concerns about the Democratic Party taking Black voters for granted, citing the need for increased attention to this crucial demographic.

“Democrats need to pay more attention to Black men,” he said. “Black voters for Democrats are not low-hanging fruit. That’s the meat of their party, and yet they seem to be neglecting it.”

The announcement of the Republican victory raised eyebrows, prompting discussions on frustrations among Americans with President Joe Biden’s age, the economy and the nation’s cultural standing.

“On Balance” host Leland Vittert said there is discontent expressed by both Democrats and Republicans, asserting that the sentiment is not confined to a particular party.

While Biden currently enjoys a 50-point lead among Black voters, this is a decline from a 75-point lead three years ago.

Bolden cautioned against viewing the outcome as a definitive trend. He highlighted the frustration among Democrats but underscored that it is still a year away from the next election.

“He’s 50 points ahead [against Trump], in regard to Black voters. That’s a negative for Biden because he ought to be at 80 or 90,” Bolden said.

Shermichael Singleton, a political consultant, attributed the Republican victory to a broader sense of disenchantment among voters. He argued that despite overwhelming support from Black voters, tangible improvements in areas such as businesses, infrastructure and crime have not been realized.

According to Biden’s racial equity agenda, his administration has helped bring Black unemployment down to less than 5%, which is the lowest in history. He achieved marijuana reform by pardoning prior simple offenses and reduced child poverty.

Bolden acknowledged these achievements but pointed out the failure to pass key legislation including the Voting Rights Act and the George Floyd Criminal Justice Act.

“Democrats told Black voters in 2020 that they were gonna get those two things done. George Floyd was a big issue. Voting rights was a big issue. And the Biden administration hasn’t delivered on it,” Bolden said. Still, he said, most “Black voters are gonna vote Democrat because there’s nothing for them in the Republican Party.”

Singleton also highlighted the GOP’s lack of effective communication about why Black voters should consider Republicans. Singleton said he urged the party to articulate a clear plan and take legislative action to address the concerns of Black Americans.

Singleton, reflecting on conversations with Black working-class individuals in his home state Louisiana, highlighted their dissatisfaction with the lack of improvement in areas such as infrastructure, education and crime.

Despite these concerns, he noted a continued allegiance to the Democratic Party.

“We on the right have not done a very good job articulating why Black voters should vote for Republicans,” Singleton said.