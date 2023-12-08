Cheryl Hines: Husband RFK Jr. has way of bringing people together

(NewsNation) — Cheryl Hines is now in a different kind of spotlight.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress is heating up the campaign trail with her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as he runs for president as an independent candidate.

Hines told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that Kennedy is unique in how he brings people together.

“Bobby inspires a lot of people, and to watch that is really beautiful. And so even, in the last, you know, three or four years, he has supporters that are Republicans, Democrats and independents. So, I think he’s extraordinary in that way, that he has all of these people coming together that usually do not come together,” Hines said.

Hines described Kennedy first approaching her about considering a presidential run as being like a “tidal wave.”

“He doesn’t come to me and talk to me about something if it’s not important. I took some time with it and really thought about it,” Hines said.

As Kennedy outlines his policy positions, Hines seems to be taking the campaign process one day at a time.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I do, and then as life presents itself, I will accept it and embrace it,” Hines said.

Kennedy has raised millions of dollars for his campaign and is reportedly polling at levels not seen by a third-party candidate since the early 1990s.