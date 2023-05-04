China to take center stage at Worldwide Threat Hearing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services is set to kick off its Worldwide Threat Hearing on Capitol Hill addressing some of the biggest threats facing the nation from overseas.

The hearing comes as multiple conflicts are raging worldwide, from the civil war in Sudan to threats in North Korea, China is expected to be front and center as the most talked-about threat Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will testify in front of lawmakers after calling China the most consequential threat to U.S. national security earlier this year. Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, will also be called as a witness.

This hearing comes as the U.S. deals with rising tension with China following the January spy balloon incident to ongoing concerns over TikTok.

Despite 150 million Americans using the social media platform, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have voiced for TikTok to be banned in the U.S. due to concerns about cybersecurity and data privacy and how the app, which is owned by a Chinese company, could be used to possibly push pro-Chinese narratives or misinformation.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats announced a plan taking aim at China to limit the flow of technology, cash, and assets to the country and businesses there, as well as trying to deter any sort of conflict with Taiwan.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Congress must send a message and soon, with the threat from China only seeming to grow worse.

“Bottom line, time’s not on our side. The Xi regime is working every day to catch up and surpass the United States. There is no reason our two parties here in the Congress and in the Senate can’t come together and send a strong message to the Chinese government that we’re united in this pressing national security effort and we are committed to maintaining America’s lead in the future,” Schumer said.

Iran and North Korea are also expected to come up as topics of discussion as there remain ongoing concerns with both countries and nuclear weapons. Iran has expanded its nuclear program while North Korea continues to conduct nuclear missile weapons tests.

Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine are also expected to be topics discussed.

Video captured an alleged drone attack at the Kremlin earlier this week with Russia accusing Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied that accusation.

Military leaders said Russia could be trying to prolong this war with Ukraine.