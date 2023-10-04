Christie: ‘Dumb move’ by RNC to block Fox debate with Ramaswamy

(NewsNation) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was forced to change his plans for a joint appearance with Vivek Ramaswamy on Fox News on Tuesday night when the Republican National Committee threatened to kick both off the debate stages for the rest of the primary season.

Christie criticized the RNC’s decision as short-sighted.

“I think it’s a dumb move,” Christie said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “I don’t know how more information for our voters, more conversation, more transparency, more ability to judge, is bad for our voters or for the country.”

Instead, Christie and Ramaswamy appeared separately on “Special Report,” Fox News’s nightly evening newscast.

Bret Baier, the network’s chief political anchor, announced during Monday’s broadcast that his show had plans to debut a new segment loosely titled “candidates corner” and feature Ramaswamy and Christie as its first guests.

Minutes before Baier made the announcement on air, Ramaswamy wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he had “agreed to spar” with Christie on “Special Report” the next day.

A person familiar with conversations between the RNC and the candidates’ campaigns told Politico on Tuesday that the candidates were told by the RNC that if they went through with a joint appearance on Fox, they would be forbidden from participating in future committee-sanctioned debates.

Christie takes issue with the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to debate Calfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom in November on Fox News.

“That’s not a problem, yet this is. If you’re gonna say no unsanctioned debates, then no unsanctioned debates,” Christie said. “I’ll be reminding (the RNC) that everybody needs to be held to the same standard, not just me and Vivek.”

The Hill contributed to this report.