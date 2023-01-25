(NewsNation) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana last week, according to his lawyer.

The records “appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in a letter to the National Archives shared with The Associated Press.

This comes as the Department of Justice investigates the discovery of other documents in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence and former Washington office, and previous president Donald Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

“Nobody was thinking about this stuff 50 years ago, but now it is the reality,” NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said.

Both Biden and Trump were criticized for having these documents — but Stirewalt says, “For Mike Pence, politically, there’s considerable upside here, weirdly.”

“You want to make sure that if you’re running for president, it doesn’t come out later, right?…. You want to get in front of it, and he and his lawyers clearly did that,” Stirewalt said. “But the other thing is, Mike Pence said, ‘Hey, what about me, I also have classified documents, I was also a pretty big deal. Look at me.'”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.