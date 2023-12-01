Comer: Biden investigation report coming ‘soon’

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, to board Marine One as he heads to San Francisco forAsia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are close to wrapping up an investigation into the president, which they say will provide evidence of wrongdoing.

Ahead of a GOP conference meeting, House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-KY, said the House expects to have a final report on the investigation into President Joe Biden and his family with a plan to bring a Biden impeachment vote to the floor in the next few weeks.

“We’ve got about 24 or 25 people to come in and either interview or depose,” Comer said.

House Republicans have launched multiple investigations into the Biden family, including the president’s son Hunter Biden. At the heart of the issue is whether or not Biden was involved in his son’s business doings and whether that involvement, if it exists, constituted “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the standard for impeachment.

House Republicans have claimed they have provided such evidence.

“We’ve proven that Joe Biden lied over 20 times about his knowledge and involvement with his family’s shady influence schemes,” Comer told reporters.

Other members of the family have also been investigated, including the president’s brother, James Biden, with Comer calling attention to checks he wrote to the president as a payment for personal loans.

“Loans but they don’t have any loan documents? The American people aren’t buying that,” Comer said.

Comer has alleged Joe Biden receiving checks from James Biden and his wife, Sara Biden, is evidence he benefited from his brother’s business dealings in China, even if the checks were repayments for loans.

While House Republicans have moved ahead with the impeachment inquiry, Senate Republicans have been more cautious, expressing doubts the committee has direct evidence that would link Joe Biden to impeachment-worthy conduct.