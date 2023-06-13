Comer subpoenas Hunter Biden’s former associate

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Republican-led House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden’s former business partner as part of an ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s alleged business dealings.

House Republicans continue to push their investigation into the Biden family’s banking history, subpoenaing Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued the subpoena on Tuesday, compelling Archer to come before the committee on Friday and testify.

In a letter to Archer’s attorney, Comer wrote:

“Mr. Archer played a significant role in the Biden family’s business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House.”

NewsNation reached out to Archer’s attorney to see if he will comply with the subpoena and meet with the committee, but has not yet received a response.

The committee claims that President Joe Biden allegedly influenced policy in exchange for money during his time as Vice President. However, the committee has not offered any evidence proving these claims.

The White House has since denied these claims and continues to dismiss the investigation as politically motivated.

This subpoena comes as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed on Monday on the Senate floor that the person who alleged Biden took a bribe from a foreign national, also made 17 audio recordings of conversations between this mystery person, Hunter and Joe Biden.

To date, there is still no evidence to substantiate that claim. Also, the audio recordings haven’t been heard, but the claim adds yet another layer to these allegations.

And on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a Miami federal court, many congressional Republicans continue to allege there’s a two-tiered justice system that treats Republicans differently than Democrats.