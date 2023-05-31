FBI director confirmed Biden documents exist, Comer says

(NewsNation) — FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the existence of a document alleging then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said.

However, Comer said in a statement that Wray still did not commit to producing these documents, which have been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

“While Director Wray — after a month of refusing to even acknowledge that the form existed — has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters. We have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena,” Comer wrote. “If the FBI fails to hand over the FD-1023 form as required by the subpoena, the House Oversight Committee will begin Contempt of Congress proceedings.”

An FD-1023 form is used by agents to record unverified reporting from a confidential human source.

Wednesday was the deadline for the agency to turn over the materials.