Congress staffer attacked at gunpoint near Capitol

(NewsNation) — One of U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad’s staffers was attacked at his home just blocks from the Capitol building, the congressman said Friday.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” the Minnesota Republican said in a statement. “Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

A police report states the staffer was walking home when two men wearing black hoodies pushed him to the ground and pointed a handgun at him.

The staffer told police he ran away from the suspects and did not give them any of his belongings.