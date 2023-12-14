Congress remains stalled on funding for Ukraine, Israel, border

(NewsNation) — The Senate has postponed the Christmas break recess, instead returning to work Monday as lawmakers continue to negotiate a supplemental funding bill that would provide aid to Ukraine and Israel.

House and Senate Republicans are calling for additional border security money and changes to border policy before they agree to pass any broader funding bill.

Some have called for Congress to remain in Washington, D.C. until a bill is passed, as continued funding for Ukraine is on the line.

“I wish we’d stayed. I wish we’d get something done. Vladimir Putin will win if we don’t,” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, told NewsNation.

Republicans want to return to some of the border policies from the Trump administration. Three major policies are the Remain in Mexico policy, a tightening of asylum laws and a reversion back to Title 42-type policies allowing authorities to turn migrants away more quickly.

Remain in Mexico

Republicans are seeking a return of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which would mean non-Mexican asylum seekers would have to stay on the Mexican side of the border until their case is heard in court.

Immigration courts are severely backlogged, which means some migrants could be waiting years before their case is before a judge.

Tightening Asylum Laws

Republicans also want to change the way asylum seekers are processed. The revised policies would include requiring any migrants who pass through a third country on the way to the U.S. to first seek asylum there and limit requests for asylum to official ports of entry.

They are also demanding a change to the credible fear threshold, which is used to determine if someone is eligible to open an asylum case. Republicans want to implement a higher bar for those hoping to open a case.

The GOP is also using for a cap on asylum seekers and more GPS monitoring for those waiting for their court date, including children.

Restricting Humanitarian Parole

Republicans also want to restrict humanitarian parole programs, which the Biden administration has used to help expedite work permits. Under parole programs, those from countries experiencing war or political turmoil are allowed to come to the U.S. with the help of a private sponsor and quickly get work permits.

Parole programs are temporary and usually only last two years, but they may be extended.

Expedited Removal

Republicans also want to expand deportation powers, allowing agencies to deport families in the interior of the country without legal process, similar to the Title 42 powers that allowed agents to turn people away at the border. Under Title 42, migrants were turned away without an official proceeding, which meant they could attempt to cross again without facing potential charges. Under Title 8, migrants are officially removed and banned from entering for five years and if they attempt to enter unlawfully, they could face criminal charges.

Republican lawmakers are also seeking to expand detention for migrants, including the detention of children and want to make it possible to shut down border entries for a range of reasons.

Some Democrats already think the White House is giving up too much, with progressive Democrats feeling the Biden administration has been too open to Republican demands.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, told NewsNation there are concerns about what the White House is willing to give up.

“It’s important to make sure we don’t send the wrong message to our immigrant communities here,” she said.

One concern Democrats have raised is that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has not been at the table at all for negotiations. They feel like it’s a very important bloc of members who represent an important constituency, many of whom live near or around the border.