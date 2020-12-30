Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, dies of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (NewsNation Now) — A 41-year-old congressman-elect in Louisiana died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19. Luke Letlow was elected in November to serve the state’s 5th Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Letlow was admitted into a hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for coronavirus and was later transferred to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana and placed into intensive care.

The Republican Congressman-elect was due to be sworn into the 117th United States Congress next week.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time,” a spokespersons said in a statement.

In a statement shared on Letlow’s campaign Facebook page on Sunday, his wife Julia thanked everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes, NewsNation affiliate KTVE/KTAL reported.

“While Luke continues his treatment and remains in stable condition, the doctors have told us the road to recovery and the length of time is hard to predict and different for everyone,” she wrote on Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff on the day of his funeral.

