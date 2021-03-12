Former college classmates accuse Rep. Cawthorn of sexual harassment

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The youngest member of Congress, and rising Republican star, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), faces new accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to a report from BuzzFeed News, more than three dozen people, including classmates, describe or corroborate instances of harassment and misconduct when Cawthorn was in college at Patrick Henry College.

He was accused of trapping women in his car and calling women derogatory names. Women told BuzzFeed they would warn other students about Cawthorn’s behavior.

Cawthorn faced similar accusations on the campaign trail in the fall.

Cawthorn’s spokesperson referred to his statement made back in September, saying, “I have never done anything sexually inappropriate in my life.”

NewsNation spoke with BuzzFeed reporters Addy Baird and Brianna Sacks about their reporting on Cawthorn and the fallout since.

“He was only in college a few years ago. Like this was when (Donald) Trump was running for president, Madison Cawthorn was at Patrick Henry College. And I think that’s a really important thing to remember. Because It’s not like we’re talking about allegations in college 25 years ago. We’re talking about allegations in college four to five years ago,” said Baird.

They added that they believed it was telling just how many women came forward for their investigation.

“What a profound statement that is. That members of a party, of his own party, and people who he went to school with, who would probably want to be proud their college was being represented at the national level were coming out in droves,” Sacks said.

NewsNation Prime will be speaking with one of Cawthorn’s accusers about her story and why she came forward on Monday, March 15.