Rep. Cori Bush, police critic, paid husband $30K for security

(NewsNation) — Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., continues to pay her husband for security services, payments that are drawing scrutiny from at least two groups about potential violations of federal election laws.

Bush’s husband Cortney Merritts was paid $17,500 from April 1 through June 30, according to a quarterly Federal Election Commission report that was filed a week late. Merritts was also paid $12,500 in the quarter running from Jan. 1 to March 31, according to that report, totaling $30,000 for the year.

The records show Bush also spent nearly $60,000 on security services provided by a St. Louis-based company and other individuals in the April to June quarter.

Merritts’ employment was the subject of a FEC complaint filed in March filed by the Committee to Defeat the President, which alleged Merritts’ employment violates two federal laws, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed a similar complaint.

FEC rules allow family members to be paid a salary with campaign funds, but only for “bona fide” services. The payments must also reflect the fair market value of the services.

Bush has been criticized for the amount she spends on security services while also being one of the most vocal advocates of a movement to defund the police.

The Missouri Democrat has said she needs security because of previous attempts on her life.

“So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen,” she said in a 2021 interview with CBS News.