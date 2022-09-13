Could GOP take back a Senate seat in New Hampshire?

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire would be one of the Republican’s best chances to pick up a Senate had the party not nominated the “weakest candidate” they could have sent up against the Democrats, according to journalist and NewsNation contributor George Will.

The prospect of Don Bolduc winning Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary has dampened the GOP’s energy. In a state that President Joe Biden carried by more than 7 percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform which includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Republicans had hoped Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate who likely could have posed more of a threat to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, would run for Senate.

Sununu, however, chose to run for reelection.

“The Democrats have spent somewhere north of $50 million nationwide, intervening in Republican primaries trying to get Republican voters to nominate someone that the Democrats think would be easiest to beat,” said Will. “That might happen in New Hampshire, if so, that will be another Senate seat, put out of reach for the Republicans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.