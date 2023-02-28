COVID-19 lab leak theory weaponized by politicians

(NewsNation) — Where did COVID-19 really come from? A new report from a government agency claims it most likely leaked from a lab in China.

The White House has said President Joe Biden believes it is important to get to the bottom of the virus’ origins.

The Department of Energy announced Monday it believes with “low confidence” the virus accidentally leaked from a lab in China, agreeing with the FBI in that assessment.

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo said, “People in power here only care about the answer if it creates an advantage over the other side.”

He also said the COVID-19 lab leak theory became “weaponized” following former President Donald Trump blaming China for the spread of the virus.

“Neither he nor the GOP at that time or since really pushed to find an answer. They just complained about it. And by the way, they continued trade with China, even when they were saying that they created the virus,” Cuomo said.