House subcommittee to publicly investigate COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will meet for the first time Wednesday for a hearing to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

For the past three years, no one has been able to answer where the deadly virus originated and how.

The committee, led by Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), will gather facts about the origination of the coronavirus. Recent reports released by the Department of Energy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded with “low confidence” that the virus might have resulted from an accidental lab leak in Wuhan, China.

“The American people deserve real answers after years of suffering through the coronavirus pandemic and related government policies. This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to ‘predict, prepare, protect or prevent’ it from happening again,” Wenstrup said.

At least four other agencies — the administration won’t say which — plus the National Intelligence Council all have said they believe COVID-19 started naturally from animal transmission to humans given the evidence and intel they’ve seen.

Two other agencies, one of which the Wall Street Journal previously reported as the CIA, said they’ve seen the evidence but cannot make a conclusion about how the virus originated.

The reason there are multiple agencies coming to different conclusions is that they’re all working independently. Plus, the Chinese government has not been cooperative with any investigations. There also hasn’t been any transparency with the rest of the global medical community either — from the beginning of the pandemic until now.

By following the bits and pieces of evidence, Wenstrup is hoping that they can lead the committee to learn how the virus officially started and spread globally.

House members will conduct their investigation in public for the first time, laying out what is already known and what is hoped to be learned.

The committee hearing will be held at 9 a.m. ET.