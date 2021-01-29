Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed ‘now’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that most economists believe additional economic stimulus is needed.

“We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much,” Biden said. “The risk is not doing enough.”

“We have to act now,” Biden said at a Friday meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “There is an overwhelming consensus among economists — left, right and center — that this is a unique moment and the cost of inaction is high.”

“The price of doing nothing is much higher than the price of doing something and doing something big,” Yellen said.

Biden spoke as Democrats who lead the Senate and House prepared to take the first steps next week toward delivering fresh assistance to Americans and businesses reeling from a pandemic that has killed more than 433,000 people.

Congress enacted $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief last year.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the sharply divided chamber would begin work on robust legislation next week.

With the 100-seat Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are preparing to use a parliamentary tool called “reconciliation” that would allow chamber to approve COVID-19 relief with a simple majority. Because of Senate rules, legislation usually requires 60 votes to pass the chamber.

“There is no time for any delays,” Biden said Friday.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the third-ranking party leader, said Biden should stick to the call for unity he outlined in his inaugural address, particularly with the evenly split Senate. “If there’s ever been a mandate to move to the middle, it’s this,” he said. “It’s not let’s just go off the cliff.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday that both chambers of Congress would be ready to move forward through reconciliation by the end of next week