Didn’t receive your stimulus check? It could be coming in the mail, here’s how to track it

FILE – This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The IRS is continuing to send out the third stimulus checks, but if you haven’t received a direct deposit yet, you may want to check your mailbox.

The U.S. Treasury Department said earlier this week that it had issued the third economic impact payments, with many being mailed in the form of paper checks and debit cards. The large number of mailed payments began processing last Friday, according to the IRS.

“Taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card,” the agency said in a news release, adding that those payments should arrive “in the coming weeks.”

If you’re worried about spotting the check in your mailbox, the IRS said the checks will be in a white envelope from the Treasury Department and will have “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field. Similarly, EIP cards will be in a white envelope addressed from the Department of Treasury. The EIP card will be a Visa card from the issuing bank MetaBank, N.A.

You can also check your payment status and your eligibility in the IRS tool Get My Payment.

You can also use the USPS Informed Delivery to track all your packages and letters. The free mail-tracking service scans all the mail addressed to you and will alert you when your mail is about to be delivered.

If you are still worried about your check, here are a few possible reasons your payment might be delayed, according to the IRS:

A backlog at the IRS

You haven’t filed your taxes yet

You filed your taxes by paper

You moved or changed bank accounts

Your income went up in 2020 compared to 2019

You owe money, like child suport

The Internal Revenue Service is offering telephone assistance at 800-919-9835 for people who have questions about their economic impact payment, though the agency said the “IRS live phone assistance is extremely limited at this time.”