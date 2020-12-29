Many Americans express need for higher COVID-19 stimulus checks

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Just like most days, a line wrapped around the building at the Bethsaida SDA Church in Miami on Monday.

It was an hour long wait for a box of chicken, fresh vegetables, canned soup, and crackers.

Many of the people waiting in line are jobless because of the coronavirus pandemic and the topic of conversation was the stimulus bill working its way through Congress.

Suze Insignares lost her job working for a construction company back in March.

“$600 barely helps. Doesn’t even cover the rent,” said Insingares.

Catherine Monroe was also in line for food.

“600 dollars cannot pay a light bill and to pay food for four children and a husband and wife. They can keep it. Keep the 600 dollars,” Monroe said.

Others, like Wendy Smith who has been laid off twice, had a different perspective.

“I’ll take anything. I think it is fair. We already had a stimulus check, so it is nice to get anything. I appreciate anything,” Smith said.

Down the street at the Miami-Dade bus depot, Allison Simpson was out looking for a job.

“I need a job very badly. I am broke,” Simpson said.

Katrina Wooden was also at the bus stop discussing the COVID-19 stimulus bill.

“Congress is the pits. I can’t stand them. They need to release this money. People need it for real. There are lot of less fortunate people out here. People need the money,” Wooden said.

The House passed a standalone bill late Monday that would increase the amount from $600 to $2,000 checks. It now goes to the Senate for its approval.