Seeing the wrong account number for your stimulus check? This may be why

A H&R Block office is seen on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Some H&R Block customers may be experiencing a delay in getting their second coronavirus stimulus check.

The tax prep company said customers who checked the status of their payments using the IRS’ “Get My Payment” tool may have noticed an incorrect account number for the deposit.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN has received several messages from viewers who said it appeared their money didn’t go into the correct account.

People who had their tax refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts should automatically have the money deposited into their account.

However, customers who used H&R Block’s “Refund Transfer” option may have had their money sent to a temporary account, which may explain the unfamiliar account number some people are seeing.

H&R Block said it’s looking into the issue.

“The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm,” the company said on Twitter.

The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

The company said the stimulus money would eventually make its way to customers via direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card.

“But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day.”