Social Security recipients to receive stimulus checks this week, IRS says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — More stimulus payments are being sent out under the American Rescue Plan will be sent out this week, including Social Security and Supplementary Security Disability Income beneficiaries.

After a delay in issuing checks to about 30 million Social Security and other government program recipients, the IRS said they’ll receive their $1,400 stimulus payments by Wednesday, April 7.

The IRS began issuing the payments this weekend, with the “majority” of the checks sent electronically.

“Our teams immediately began processing data we received last week for federal benefit recipients,” said IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We know how important these payments are, and we are doing everything we can to make these payments as fast as possible to these important individuals.”

This round of checks will go to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries who did not file taxes in 2020 or 2019 and did not use the agency’s Non-Filers tool last year.

Federal beneficiaries of Veterans Affairs are still going to have to wait for their checks, the IRS said.

“The IRS continues to review data received for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon,” the agency said. “Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be disbursed by mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date.”

Some federal beneficiaries have already received their payments, the IRS said. Those include beneficiaries who used the Non-Filers tool last year or have already filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns, the agency said.

Congress approved $1,400 stimulus checks in March and the IRS has distributed more than 100 million payments.

You can check the status of your payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is also available on the IRS website.