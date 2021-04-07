Stimulus checks: Most Social Security recipients to receive payment Wednesday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Most Social Security beneficiaries should receive their $1,400 stimulus checks by Wednesday, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS announced the date after a delay in issuing checks to about 30 million Social Security and other government program recipients.

The IRS began issuing the payments this weekend, with the “majority” of the checks sent electronically. Some of the payments will come in the form of a debit card for this round.

You can check the status of your payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool.

This round of checks will go to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries who did not file taxes in 2020 or 2019 and did not use the agency’s Non-Filers tool last year.

#IRS began issuing third round of Economic Impact Payments last weekend to Social Security recipients and many other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return. See: https://t.co/r9yhZ5L6qU #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/x7K52GbYxF — IRSnews (@IRSnews) April 7, 2021

Some federal beneficiaries have already received their payments, the IRS said. Those include beneficiaries who used the Non-Filers tool last year or have already filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns, the agency said.

Federal beneficiaries of Veterans Affairs are still going to have to wait for their checks, the IRS said.

“The IRS continues to review data received for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon,” the agency said. “Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be disbursed by mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date.”

The IRS announced last week that, as of April 1, more than 130 million stimulus payments – roughly $335 billion – had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill. The third batch included four million payments totaling $10 billion.

Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is also available on the IRS website.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.