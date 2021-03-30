Third stimulus checks and Social Security: Timeline given for deposit of delayed payments

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Nearly 30 million Americans will receive their stimulus checks after a delay “alarmed” several congressional leaders.

“(The IRS is) on track to send those payments out this weekend. The majority of people should see them in their bank accounts on Wednesday, April 7, which is obviously a very positive step forward,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Beneficiaries of Social Security, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), Veterans Affairs and the Railroad Retirement Board still haven’t received their third checks. Until Tuesday, they had no estimated timeline on when they will get payments.

Last week, the Social Security Administration transmitted payment information to the Internal Revenue Service after several letters from Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), John Larson (D-CT), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Danny Davis (D-IL).

“However, we were alarmed to learn recently that most Social Security, SSI, RRB, and VA beneficiaries who are not required to file a tax return have not yet received their payments and that the IRS is unable to provide an expected timeline for these payments,” the group said in a letter to the IRS and SSA last week.

The last update was from the Social Security Administration confirming they had sent the payment files to the IRS.

“I assure you, we are working hard to meet the continuing needs of taxpayers and to provide relief or assistance whenever appropriate,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a letter to members of Congress.

Already about 90 million people have received their third wave of stimulus checks, according to a joint letter to the heads of the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration.

The IRS has a tool to track payment status.

