Stimulus checks: Veterans waiting for third payment will get money by Wednesday

FILE – This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Veterans who have been waiting weeks for their third stimulus check should receive the money by Wednesday, April 14, the Internal Revenue Service said.

The IRS said it is continuing to review data received from Veterans Affairs, which covers veterans and beneficiaries who receive benefit payments and don’t normally file a tax return.

Earlier this week, the IRS said it expects the $1,400 payments to begin processing by the end of the week “if no additional issues arise.”

The payments would then be deposited on April 14 and the IRS said payment information would be available in the Get My Payment tool over weekend.

The $1,400 payments are part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last month. The agency has been delivering payments to millions of Americans since the end of the March.

The IRS said earlier this week it distributed the fourth batch of 25 million stimulus payments.