Third stimulus check calculator: How much will you get and when?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With plenty of practice sending out coronavirus relief payments from the first two rounds of stimulus checks, the U.S. government should be able to start delivering the $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes a new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill could land on President Joe Biden’s desk as soon as this week as the House of Representatives readies to vote on the measure following the Senate’s approval over the weekend.

A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Biden administration’s priority was to speed relief to Americans, adding: “Treasury stands ready to implement the direct payment check program as soon as the American Rescue Plan is passed.”

But unlike the last two rounds, the $1,400 check has a lower income phase-out range, with individuals making more than $80,000 and couples earning $160,000 blocked from receiving a third check.

Calculate how much you may receive from the third stimulus check below:

Third Stimulus Check Calculator – American Rescue Plan

How soon could you receive the third round of stimulus checks?

Some Americans might receive direct payments as soon as this week if the House of Representatives, as expected, passes the $1.9 trillion bill on Tuesday, compared with the lag of several weeks experienced in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

For the latest news on the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, be sure to download the NewsNation Now app for alerts as it heads back to the House for a vote as soon as Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this report, with reporting by David Lawder